Deep Dive Into BRC Stock: Analyst Perspectives (3 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 3 analysts have shared their insights on BRC (NYSE:BRCC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BRC and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A 14.78% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $9.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BRC is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $4.00 $8.00 Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BRC. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BRC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

BRC Inc is a veteran-controlled company that serves premium coffee, content, and merchandise to active military, veterans, and first responders. it is committed to producing great coffee that consumers love, and high-quality merchandise that enables its community to showcase its brand. its omnichannel distribution has three components: Direct to Consumer channel includes its e-commerce business, through which consumers order products online and products are shipped to them, Its wholesale channel includes products sold to an intermediary such as convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores, who in turn sell those products to consumers, and Outpost channel includes revenue from its Company-operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: BRC's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.19%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BRC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRC's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRC's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.21%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.75, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

