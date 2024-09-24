Deep Dive Into Braze Stock: Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 4 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Braze and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.15, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average represents a 3.88% decrease from the previous average price target of $63.62.

The standing of Braze among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $55.00 $65.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $51.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $51.00 $51.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $80.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $51.00 $55.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $56.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Braze. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Braze's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Braze's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Braze's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Braze displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Braze's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Braze's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

