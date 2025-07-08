Deep Dive Into BlackSky Technology Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.5, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.00, the current average has increased by 14.71%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of BlackSky Technology among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $12.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BlackSky Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BlackSky Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BlackSky Technology compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BlackSky Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BlackSky Technology's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of BlackSky Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering BlackSky Technology: A Closer Look

BlackSky Technology Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. The company delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery, monitoring, and analytics of some of the critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. It designs, owns, and operates one of the industry's low earth orbit (LEO) small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when its customers need it. its Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky's constellation and other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that provide its customers with the actionable intelligence. Geographically, the company operates in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Others.

BlackSky Technology: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BlackSky Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.9% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BlackSky Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackSky Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BlackSky Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

