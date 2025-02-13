Deep Dive Into Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $8.38, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. A 21.09% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $10.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bioceres Crop Solutions is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $6.50 $7.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Lowers Buy $8.00 $13.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $7.00 $9.50 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $12.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bioceres Crop Solutions. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bioceres Crop Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bioceres Crop Solutions analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Bioceres Crop Solutions: A Closer Look

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants, and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. Some of the products offered by the company include fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions, and seeds among others. Its operating segments are crop protection, which derives key revenue, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from Argentina and the rest from Brazil, North America, Latin America, and other regions.

A Deep Dive into Bioceres Crop Solutions's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bioceres Crop Solutions's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Bioceres Crop Solutions's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bioceres Crop Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.86. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BIOX

Date Firm Action From To Oct 2021 Roth Capital Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2021 Lake Street Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BIOX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.