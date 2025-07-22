Deep Dive Into Asure Software Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.12, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Asure Software. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Asure Software. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Asure Software. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Asure Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Asure Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Asure Software's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to businesses of all sizes. It facilitates small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) to develop their Human Capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's HCM suite, named AsureHCM, includes cloud-based Payroll and Tax, HR, a Time and Attendance software. Its HR services range from HR projects to outsourcing payroll to HR consulting services. The firm sells its HCM products majorly in the United States.

Financial Insights: Asure Software

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Asure Software's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Asure Software's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Asure Software's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Asure Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

