Decoding Wayfair's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wayfair. Our analysis of options history for Wayfair (NYSE:W) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $207,995, and 4 were calls, valued at $997,548.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $50.0 for Wayfair during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 1903.67 with a total volume of 2,153.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.15 $10.85 $11.08 $50.00 $831.0K 337 750 W CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.2 $10.9 $11.08 $50.00 $110.8K 337 850 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $46.00 $93.0K 360 311 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.9 $7.8 $7.85 $45.00 $52.5K 9.2K 82 W PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $42.50 $33.2K 68 96

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. It's recently embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Wayfair, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Wayfair's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,554,739, with W's price up by 2.33%, positioned at $43.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Wayfair

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $56.6.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $54. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $60. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Wayfair with a target price of $53. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Strong Buy rating on Wayfair with a target price of $65. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Wayfair, targeting a price of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

