Decoding Vistra's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $253,456, and 9 are calls, amounting to $447,570.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $160.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.0 $28.6 $30.0 $100.00 $120.0K 2.9K 80 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $7.7 $7.4 $7.45 $125.00 $74.5K 222 217 VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $28.5 $28.3 $28.3 $140.00 $50.9K 196 18 VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.7 $5.5 $5.6 $145.00 $48.1K 1.1K 107 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.2 $20.76 $160.00 $41.4K 97 20

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Vistra With a trading volume of 2,061,134, the price of VST is down by -0.98%, reaching $125.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. Expert Opinions on Vistra

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $152.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $147. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $178. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $146. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $141.

