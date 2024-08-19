Decoding TG Therapeutics's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on TG Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $112,780 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $344,146.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $35.0 for TG Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for TG Therapeutics options trades today is 1441.83 with a total volume of 2,936.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for TG Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

TG Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.15 $1.25 $1.25 $21.00 $70.0K 152 628 TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.5 $7.3 $7.5 $20.00 $52.5K 5.6K 171 TGTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.8 $7.5 $7.56 $20.00 $46.9K 5.6K 101 TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $7.0 $7.2 $20.00 $46.8K 5.6K 236 TGTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.4 $7.2 $7.4 $20.00 $44.4K 5.6K 296

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Inc is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). and the company is developing TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor) and TG-1801 (anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific mAb) for B-cell disorders which are under Phase 1 trial.

Present Market Standing of TG Therapeutics With a volume of 1,798,459, the price of TGTX is up 13.68% at $25.1. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days. What The Experts Say On TG Therapeutics

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $34.333333333333336.

An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $49. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics with a target price of $34. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on TG Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $20.

