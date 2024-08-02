Decoding SoFi Techs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $375,406 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $679,763.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $10.0 for SoFi Techs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in SoFi Techs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to SoFi Techs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $10.0 over the preceding 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.15 $2.07 $2.15 $7.00 $151.7K 50.6K 755 SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.15 $2.04 $2.15 $7.00 $147.4K 50.6K 692 SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $0.35 $0.34 $0.34 $7.00 $115.0K 83.3K 8.1K SOFI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.25 $10.00 $85.1K 1.3K 38 SOFI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.26 $0.24 $0.24 $6.00 $72.0K 16.0K 3.4K

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Techs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is SoFi Techs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 38,109,293, the price of SOFI is down -5.87% at $6.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days. Expert Opinions on SoFi Techs

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $8.333333333333334.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $7. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Techs, which currently sits at a price target of $8. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

