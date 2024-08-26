Decoding Lyft's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lyft.

Looking at options history for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $311,850 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $849,790.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $27.0 for Lyft, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.82 $0.76 $0.77 $27.00 $308.0K 206 4.0K LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.56 $0.54 $0.56 $13.00 $196.3K 4.9K 4.0K LYFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $8.00 $108.0K 3.0K 200 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $8.00 $107.7K 3.0K 400 LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $8.15 $8.1 $8.12 $20.00 $81.1K 0 300

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lyft, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 8,949,969, the price of LYFT is up by 0.86%, reaching $11.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lyft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.