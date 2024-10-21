Decoding First Majestic Silver's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for First Majestic Silver. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $87,290, and 12 are calls, amounting to $455,856.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.5 to $15.0 for First Majestic Silver over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Majestic Silver's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Majestic Silver's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

First Majestic Silver Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.8 $0.7 $0.79 $15.00 $51.0K 22.0K 900 AG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.19 $2.15 $2.15 $9.00 $49.6K 81 314 AG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.24 $1.23 $1.24 $7.00 $49.6K 30.5K 1.8K AG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.42 $0.39 $0.39 $8.00 $46.8K 9.4K 1.8K AG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $1.55 $1.52 $1.53 $6.00 $45.5K 874 325

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It owns three producing mines, in Mexico consisting of the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding First Majestic Silver, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of First Majestic Silver Trading volume stands at 16,724,600, with AG's price up by 4.11%, positioned at $7.6. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. What The Experts Say On First Majestic Silver

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $8.5.

