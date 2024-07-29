Decoding FedEx's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FedEx. Our analysis of options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $463,636, and 3 were calls, valued at $103,774.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $360.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in FedEx's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to FedEx's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $260.0 to $360.0 over the preceding 30 days.

FedEx Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $3.3 $2.88 $3.3 $302.50 $113.1K 429 382 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.15 $33.55 $33.84 $300.00 $107.8K 44 32 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.5 $33.6 $33.76 $300.00 $74.1K 44 115 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $43.35 $42.65 $42.97 $260.00 $51.5K 521 13 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.15 $33.7 $33.78 $300.00 $47.2K 44 64

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2024, which ended May 2024, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 10% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting the firm's presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Having examined the options trading patterns of FedEx, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now? With a volume of 415,432, the price of FDX is up 0.2% at $300.73. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest FedEx options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

