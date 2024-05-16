Decoding Adobe's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $90,700 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $598,092.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $580.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $340.0 to $580.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $32.25 $31.6 $31.75 $510.00 $85.6K 233 141 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $31.75 $31.6 $31.75 $510.00 $79.2K 233 125 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $30.6 $22.0 $26.5 $510.00 $53.0K 159 20 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $28.7 $28.3 $28.3 $525.00 $50.9K 40 18 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $31.85 $31.35 $31.55 $510.00 $50.4K 233 2

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizin,g and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Adobe, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 469,536, the price of ADBE is down by -0.21%, reaching $484.32. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

