Decoding 5 Analyst Evaluations For Taboola.com

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.65, a high estimate of $6.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 5.83% from the previous average price target of $6.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Taboola.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $5.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $5.25 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taboola.com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Taboola.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Taboola.com's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Taboola.com: A Closer Look

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of the world whilst it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Taboola.com's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Taboola.com's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.34% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Taboola.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taboola.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taboola.com's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

