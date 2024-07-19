Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For KKR Real Estate Finance

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance, revealing an average target of $10.69, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. This current average has increased by 0.19% from the previous average price target of $10.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive KKR Real Estate Finance. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Catherwood BTIG Announces Buy $11.50 - Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $9.50 $10.00 Steven Delaney JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $12.00 $12.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $9.75 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to KKR Real Estate Finance. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KKR Real Estate Finance compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KKR Real Estate Finance's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About KKR Real Estate Finance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by CRE assets. The investment is to originate or acquire senior mortgage loans collateralized by institutional-quality CRE assets that are owned and operated by experienced and well-capitalized sponsors and located in liquid markets with underlying fundamentals. KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estates, energy, infrastructure, credit, and hedge funds. The company's investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, through dividends.

A Deep Dive into KKR Real Estate Finance's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: KKR Real Estate Finance's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR Real Estate Finance's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR Real Estate Finance's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.2, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

