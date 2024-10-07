Decoding 4 Analyst Evaluations For Brookdale Senior Living

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.0, with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. A decline of 5.21% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Brookdale Senior Living by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanna Gajuk B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $6.00 $7.75 Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $8.00 $8.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $9.00 $9.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $9.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Brookdale Senior Living. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Brookdale Senior Living compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Brookdale Senior Living's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Brookdale Senior Living's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc operates senior living communities throughout the United States. The company has three reportable segments; Independent Living; Assisted Living and Memory Care; and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRs). Majority of the revenue is generated from the Assisted Living and Memory Care segment that offers housing and assistance with activities of daily living to its customers. The company generates revenue in the form of Resident Fees which it receives in exchange for the services provided, and in the form of management fee from certain communities under contract, in exchange for the management services provided.

A Deep Dive into Brookdale Senior Living's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Brookdale Senior Living's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Brookdale Senior Living's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookdale Senior Living's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Brookdale Senior Living's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 13.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

