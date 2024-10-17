Decoding 29 Analyst Evaluations For DoorDash

29 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 13 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 6 8 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $146.69, a high estimate of $177.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.33% from the previous average price target of $134.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive DoorDash. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $173.00 $152.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $142.00 $127.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Announces Overweight $177.00 - Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Outperform $155.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Announces Buy $155.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $160.00 - Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $119.00 $110.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $124.00 $118.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $140.00 $135.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $127.00 $125.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $143.00 $125.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $127.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $152.00 $150.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $145.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $113.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $125.00 $115.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $137.00 $111.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 James Cordwell Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $170.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DoorDash's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

Delving into DoorDash's Background

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

Financial Insights: DoorDash

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DASH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DASH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.