Decoding 27 Analyst Evaluations For SentinelOne

27 analysts have shared their evaluations of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 12 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 10 5 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $28.24, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $18.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.03% increase from the previous average price target of $25.90.

The standing of SentinelOne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $28.00 $22.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $30.00 $28.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.50 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $26.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 $33.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $18.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $29.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $27.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Peter Weed Bernstein Lowers Outperform $32.00 $37.00 Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Raises Outperform $30.00 $20.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $29.00 $25.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $22.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $29.00 $19.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $27.00 $25.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $25.00 - Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Lowers Buy $34.00 $40.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $18.50 $17.00 Raymond McDonough Guggenheim Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SentinelOne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SentinelOne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SentinelOne's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

SentinelOne's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SentinelOne's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.14% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

