Decoding 22 Analyst Evaluations For Dollar Gen

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 13 1 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 2 4 11 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dollar Gen and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $108.32, accompanied by a high estimate of $168.00 and a low estimate of $73.00. Experiencing a 24.34% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $143.16.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Dollar Gen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Fletcher Bernstein Announces Outperform $98.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Sell $73.00 $91.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $85.00 - Karen Short Barclays Lowers Overweight $102.00 $154.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $130.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $95.00 $118.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $97.00 $130.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $155.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $130.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $122.00 $169.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $103.00 $168.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $94.00 $130.00 Bobby Griffin Raymond James Lowers Outperform $120.00 $150.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $139.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $90.00 $130.00 Chuck Grom Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $90.00 - Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $170.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $168.00 $168.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $145.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $135.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $168.00 $168.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $130.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar Gen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Gen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dollar Gen's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Dollar Gen's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dollar Gen analyst ratings.

Discovering Dollar Gen: A Closer Look

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar Gen: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Gen displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Gen's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Gen's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.