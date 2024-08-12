Decoding 10 Analyst Evaluations For Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 2 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.2, with a high estimate of $42.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A decline of 2.75% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Kraft Heinz among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leah Jordan Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $34.00 - Andrew Lazar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $34.00 Stephen Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $34.00 Andrew Lazar Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $36.00 Thomas Palmer Citigroup Lowers Buy $38.00 $42.00 Bryan Spillane B of A Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $42.00 Chris Carey Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $37.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $41.00 $42.00 Michael Lavery Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $42.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kraft Heinz. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kraft Heinz compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kraft Heinz's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kraft Heinz's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Kraft Heinz Better

In July 2015, Kraft merged with Heinz to create the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America behind PepsiCo and Nestle and the fifth-largest player in the world. Beyond its namesake brands, the combined firm's portfolio includes Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, and Philadelphia. While the retail channel drives around 85% of its total sales, the firm also operates a growing presence in the foodservice arena. Outside North America, Kraft Heinz's global reach counts a distribution network in Europe and emerging markets that drives about 25% of its consolidated sales base, as its products are sold in more than 190 countries and territories.

Financial Milestones: Kraft Heinz's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kraft Heinz's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Kraft Heinz's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kraft Heinz's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kraft Heinz's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kraft Heinz's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

