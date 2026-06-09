DECK's Multi-Year Growth Framework Sets Stage for Sustained Expansion

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK has outlined an ambitious multi-year growth framework through fiscal 2030, reinforcing confidence in the long-term potential of its brand portfolio. The strategy is built around the continued strength of its flagship brands, HOKA and UGG, which have delivered consistent growth through product innovation, strong consumer demand and disciplined marketplace execution.



A key pillar of the framework is the company’s expectation for high-single-digit annual consolidated revenue growth through fiscal 2030. Management expects HOKA to maintain low-double-digit annual growth, supported by category-defining performance innovation, expanding lifestyle appeal and broader global reach. UGG is projected to grow at a mid-single-digit rate as it continues to evolve beyond its traditional seasonal roots and strengthen its position as a premium lifestyle brand.



Deckers also sees significant opportunities across channels and geographies. Direct-to-consumer sales are expected to grow faster than wholesale, while international markets are anticipated to outpace growth in the United States. The company plans to invest strategically in product development, localized brand marketing, digital capabilities and technology initiatives, including the responsible use of artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, consumer acquisition and engagement.



Supporting this growth strategy is a focus on maintaining strong profitability. Deckers aims to preserve industry-leading operating margins through disciplined marketplace management, high levels of full-price selling and operational excellence. The company expects benefits from ongoing investments to create operating expense leverage over time.



In addition, Deckers remains committed to shareholder returns through robust free cash flow generation and continued share repurchases. Management expects these efforts, combined with sustained revenue growth, to drive low-double-digit annual earnings-per-share growth between fiscal 2028 and 2030, highlighting the durability of its long-term growth model.

DECK’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Deckers have gained 8.9% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 6.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, DECK trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50X, below the industry’s average of 14.87X. It has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year sales and EPS implies growth of 7.8% and 5.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates an 8.7% rise in sales and 11% growth in earnings. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current and next fiscal years has been revised upward by 2 cents and 3 cents over the past seven days.



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DECK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are Genesco Inc. GCO, Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI and Fossil Group, Inc. FOSL.



Genesco is a specialty retail and branded company that sells footwear and accessories in retail stores. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Genesco’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 55.2% from the year-ago actual. GCO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.8%.



Levi Strauss designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Levi Strauss’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales suggests growth of 11.9% and 5.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. LEVI delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 21.4%.



Fossil Group is involved in designing, marketing and distributing consumer fashion accessories. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fossil Group’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 87.6% and a decline of 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. FOSL delivered a negative trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 381.8%.

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Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.