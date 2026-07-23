Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue above $1 billion for the first time in company history, as growth in its HOKA and UGG brands and continued strength in direct-to-consumer sales helped offset planned wholesale timing shifts.

President and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Caroti said total company revenue rose 5.7% from a year earlier, while diluted earnings per share came in at $0.94. Both metrics were above the company’s expectations for the quarter. Total direct-to-consumer revenue increased 13%, led by a 17% gain at HOKA and a 6% increase at UGG.

“Both HOKA and UGG maintained solid momentum and continued to capture high level of full price consumer demand,” Caroti said. He added that underlying consumer demand remained strong both internationally and in the United States, despite what the company described as a pressured consumer backdrop.

HOKA Growth Led by DTC and Product Innovation

HOKA generated first-quarter revenue of $704 million, up 8% from a year earlier. Caroti said the brand’s performance was driven by global direct-to-consumer growth, including continued gains across Europe, China, Japan and the United States.

Deckers said demand was broad-based across HOKA product families, with strength in established franchises such as Clifton and Bondi as well as newer and updated models. Caroti highlighted Speedgoat 7, Mach 7, Mafate Speed 2 and Skyward products as contributors to demand. He said trail and lifestyle styles together accounted for more than half of global HOKA direct-to-consumer growth in the quarter.

The company also pointed to the early launch of Clifton Pro as an important product milestone. Caroti said the shoe had been in the market for about two weeks and had already prompted some wholesale reorders. He said the Clifton Pro is part of a broader effort to create clearer technology and product architecture within HOKA, including “Glide” products designed for cushioning and “Fly” products focused on responsiveness and speed.

HOKA wholesale revenue increased 3% globally. Management said the wholesale result was in line with expectations and reflected international shipment timing differences compared with unusually early shipments in the prior year. In the U.S., HOKA delivered higher sell-in and stronger full-price sell-through, while EMEA posted what Caroti called “another quarterly record for reorders.”

UGG Advances Year-Round Strategy

UGG revenue rose 5% year over year to $278 million, with direct-to-consumer revenue up 6% and wholesale up 5%. Caroti said the brand grew in both the U.S. and international markets, with international growth led by Asia.

Management said UGG’s results reflected progress in its “365” strategy and men’s growth initiatives. The company continued to allocate availability of key classic styles while increasing marketing and product investment in fashion-casual footwear, sneakers and sandals.

Caroti cited demand for the Lowmel franchise, the new Minimel introduction and the Golden Collection, including GoldenGaze silhouettes. He said the men’s business accounted for the largest portion of incremental UGG revenue in the quarter, supported by all-gender products such as Tasman and Lowmel as well as newer men’s products including the Ottosee clog.

In response to an analyst question, Caroti said UGG’s men’s business remains about 15% of revenue, with a goal of reaching 20% or more. He also said the brand is less dependent on cold weather than in the past because of a more diversified offering across sneakers, sandals, mules and other year-round products.

Margins Improve Despite Tariff Headwinds

Chief Financial Officer Steve Fasching said total revenue for the quarter was $1.02 billion. Gross margin improved to 56.4%, up 60 basis points from 55.8% a year earlier.

Fasching said the margin improvement was driven by favorable channel mix as direct-to-consumer grew faster than wholesale, favorable product mix and full-price selling, foreign currency benefits and better management of product closeouts. These benefits were partially offset by tariffs.

In the question-and-answer session, Fasching said better management of closeouts contributed about 60 basis points to first-quarter gross margin, while full-price selling together with channel and brand mix contributed about 110 basis points. Foreign exchange added about 40 basis points, while tariffs reduced gross margin by about 150 basis points year over year.

SG&A expense rose 13% to $420 million, reflecting hiring, marketing investments, higher rent related primarily to global HOKA stores, technology spending and foreign currency remeasurement. Deckers ended the quarter with $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents, inventory down 5% year over year to $808 million and no outstanding borrowings.

The company repurchased approximately $338 million of shares during the quarter at an average price of $103.79. As of June 30, 2026, Deckers had about $4.7 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Guidance Raised on Earnings and Margin

Deckers maintained its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook of $5.86 billion to $5.91 billion, representing high-single-digit growth from the prior year. The company still expects HOKA revenue to rise at a low-double-digit rate and UGG revenue to increase at a mid-single-digit rate.

However, Deckers raised its gross margin expectation to slightly better than 56.5%, citing first-quarter outperformance. The company also increased its assumed go-forward tariff rate to 12.5% from 10%. Fasching said Deckers continues to pursue tariff refunds related to an IEEPA ruling but has not included any refund assumptions in its guidance.

Operating margin is now expected to be slightly better than 21.5%, and diluted EPS is projected at $7.35 to $7.50, up $0.05 from the prior outlook. SG&A is still expected to be about 35% of revenue as the company continues investing in growth initiatives.

For the second quarter, Deckers expects consolidated revenue to rise about 5% year over year. Fasching said HOKA is expected to contribute high-single-digit growth, UGG is expected to maintain mid-single-digit growth, and other brands are expected to decline about 50%, primarily due to portfolio streamlining. Second-quarter diluted EPS is expected to range from $1.73 to $1.78.

Management reiterated that growth is expected to accelerate in the second half of the fiscal year, driven primarily by HOKA’s international wholesale and distributor business. Fasching said the timing shift reflects logistics changes rather than a change in demand assumptions.

Management Emphasizes Full-Price Marketplace

Throughout the call, Deckers executives emphasized the importance of maintaining a premium, full-price marketplace. Caroti said inventories remain tight and that the company is focused on preserving a “pull model” of demand.

“Our full price sell-through continues to be strong,” Caroti said. “Inventories are tight. Inventories are down 5% for the quarter.”

Fasching said high gross margins support brand credibility and benefit retail partners. He added that Deckers has not assumed a significant change in promotional cadence for the rest of the year.

Caroti said the company remains confident in its fiscal 2027 outlook, citing product innovation, disciplined marketplace execution and continued engagement with HOKA and UGG across channels and geographies.

About Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.