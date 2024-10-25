News & Insights

Deckers Outdoor price target raised to $232 from $226 at UBS

October 25, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to $232 from $226 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes Hoka’s momentum with consumers will continue, leading to strong FY25 sales growth and stock-driving earnings beats, the analyst tells investors in a research note. UBS expects Hoka to deliver a 21% 5-year sales compound annual growth rate, which is the main driver of its 15.5% 5-year EPS CAGR forecast for Deckers, and expects sentiment to stay bullish around the stock as the company shows it can maintain a high EPS growth rate.

