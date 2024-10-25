Deckers Outdoor price target raised to $190 from $183 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey raised the firm’s price target on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to $190 from $183 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered “yet another quarter” of impressive results, with Deckers outperforming expectations across the board, the analyst tells investors. Sales growth nearly doubled market expectations, which was led by strong gains at UGG and HOKA, the firm adds. Overall, Deckers Outdoor continues to deliver strong results in an uncertain macro operating environment, demonstrating the company’s strong market position, healthy brand portfolio, and ability to continue to drive growth long-term, the firm concludes.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DECK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.