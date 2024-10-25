Deckers Outdoor price target raised to $190 from $180 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to $190 from $180 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is “encouraged” with the performance in the company’s fiscal Q2, noting it beat across the board, while Deckers also raised its full-year earnings outlook. The company is “operating in the bullseye,” with Hoka in the early stages of global growth and Ugg continuing to innovate while also in the “sweet spot of current lifestyle footwear trends,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DECK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.