Deckers (DECK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Deckers (DECK) closed the most recent trading day at $109.73, moving +1.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.86%.

The stock of maker of Ugg footwear has risen by 7.68% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.94, indicating a 1.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.02 billion, indicating a 5.88% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $5.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.56% and +7.84%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.8% increase. Deckers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Deckers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.68.

It is also worth noting that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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