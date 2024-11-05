News & Insights

Decisive Dividend Reports Strong Q3 and Positive Outlook

November 05, 2024 — 05:13 pm EST

Decisive Dividend (TSE:DE) has released an update.

Decisive Dividend Corporation has reported a strong Q3 2024 with a 65% increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous quarter, driven by operational wins and improved performance across its diverse portfolio. The company anticipates continued growth into Q4 2024 and 2025, with key developments such as regulatory approvals, enhanced product designs, and significant orders across subsidiaries. These strategic moves position Decisive for a competitive advantage in various markets.

