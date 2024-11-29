Debtwire’s Hynes sees high odds of Container Store bankruptcy, CNN reports

Credit rating agencies rank the Container Store (TCS) as one of the most financially distressed companies in the retail industry and there is a “high probability” the company will file for bankruptcy next year, said Tim Hynes, the global head of credit research at Debtwire, according to CNN. “I don’t see any dramatic increase in holiday sales that will change the situation. They are already pretty far down the line,” Hynes is quoted as having said.

