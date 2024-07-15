Dear Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Fans: Mark Your Calendars for July 18

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Was anyone really shocked by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (NYSE:TSM) strong second-quarter report? It should have been a given that Taiwan Semiconductor stock would blow past expectations. After all it’s the largest pure-play foundry used by all the top AI chipmakers.

June sales soared 33% year-over-year to $6.4 billion, easily trouncing Wall Street’s expectations of $5.7 billion.

Second-quarter sales surged 40% to $20.7 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor makes advanced chips for companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

TSM is Nvidia’s sole supplier for its most advanced AI training chips, including its latest Blackwell superchip.

All, though, are deeply entwined in AI’s proliferation. It stood to reason TSM would benefit from the situation as well. That bodes well for Taiwan Semiconductor stock, which is on a roll this year.

Shares are up 77% year-to-date and will likely cross the $1 trillion valuation threshold again.

A Prelude of What’s to Come

This report was actually just a pre-announcement of its performance so we didn’t get details on where growth was coming. Taiwan Semicoductor will release its official report on July 18.

But it’s clear for all to see that artificial intelligence is the driving force. It is also apparent that TSM’s management has been extremely conservative in its guidance. It previously said full-year revenue would double due to “insatiable” AI demand. That will likely be upgraded when the quarter’s earnings are made public.

Of course, that was issued at a time when many were predicting a slowdown in the AI chip business. Even Taiwan Semi’s management expected there to be a slight pullback even though it said its own business wouldn’t be impacted.

In fact, it has experienced something of a capacity crunch such that it has been building out new manufacturing facilities to meet demand. There are three factories planned or under construction in the U.S. to be closer to its biggest customers.

Margins Set to Explode

Wall Street forecasts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will report earnings of $1.39 per share, a 22% increase over the year-ago figure of $1.14 per share.

At 35 times trailing earnings and 23 times estimates, Taiwan Semiconductor stock is looking fairly valued. Even adding in the chip foundry’s 1.4% dividend yield doesn’t tip the scale too much in favor of it being a discounted stock.

Yet TSM may blow past those estimates as well. Add in expanded profit margins and the stock could quickly look much more attractive. Still, Taiwan Semiconductor stock trades at 13 times sales and 58 times the free cash flow it produces. We’re not anywhere near bargain-basement territory.

Analysts, though, are beginning to rerate their outlook for the stock and raise their one-year price targets. Analysts had a $183.50 per share target assigned to Taiwan Semiconductor stock mad it already trades around that level.

It indicates they thought it is fairly valued, which its earnings ratios indicated, but they may now be seeing more upside in its shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Looks Good Here

All eyes will be on the July 18 report. While we know what the top-line number will be, investors will see how that flows down through the income statement. There is a good chance we will see margin expansion.

We may find out just how much TSM raised prices on its processes for 3-, 5- and 7-nanometer processes. Morgan Stanley reports the foundry reached an agreement with its partners to raise 3 nm. It shows gross margins would widen to over 55% in 2025 and by as much as 60% in 2026.

With new processes for 2 nm wafers set to begin production this year but fully ramp up by 2027, Taiwan Semiconductor stock’s July 18 report may just be a prelude to further significant gains to come.

