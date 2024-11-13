De La Rue Appoints New Joint Broker, Expands Market Reach

De La Rue (GB:DLAR) has released an update.

De La Rue, a leader in currency and authentication solutions, has appointed Davy as its joint corporate broker, a move expected to enhance its market operations. Known for its security solutions, De La Rue has a strong presence globally, providing crucial services to governments and central banks. The company’s shares are actively traded on the London Stock Exchange, making it a notable entity in financial markets.

