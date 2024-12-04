DDC Enterprise Expands Share Capital and Leadership

DDC Enterprise Ltd. (DDC) has released an update.
DDC Enterprise Ltd. has made significant strategic moves, including approving a share consolidation plan and increasing its authorized share capital to 200 million Class A Ordinary Shares. The company is also cancelling ‘underwater’ stock options and has issued new shares to creditors and investors, raising $7.5 million. Additionally, George Lai has been appointed as an independent director, replacing Wei Qiao.
