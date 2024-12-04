DDC Enterprise Expands Share Capital and Leadership

DDC Enterprise Ltd. (DDC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DDC Enterprise Ltd. has made significant strategic moves, including approving a share consolidation plan and increasing its authorized share capital to 200 million Class A Ordinary Shares. The company is also cancelling ‘underwater’ stock options and has issued new shares to creditors and investors, raising $7.5 million. Additionally, George Lai has been appointed as an independent director, replacing Wei Qiao.

For further insights into DDC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.