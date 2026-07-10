DD Enhances WAVE PRO With Integrated Water Treatment Design Platform

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has introduced a major progress in its Water Application Value Engine (WAVE PRO), an advanced online water treatment modeling platform that now integrates ultrafiltration, ion exchange resins, reverse osmosis and nanofiltration into a single comprehensive tool.

The enhanced platform supports applications ranging from drinking water, industrial utility water, to wastewater and seawater desalination, enabling a more accurate, data-driven system that optimizes membrane and energy use, extends asset life and helps reduce the environmental footprint of water treatment.

By minimizing the need for separate simulations, WAVE PRO reduces manual data-entry errors while capturing the interdependencies between technologies, resulting in a more realistic and cost-effective projection system. The upgraded platform also offers more flexibility for complex projects by supporting advanced multi-process configurations, including recycle streams and closed-loop conditions.

WAVE PRO integrates DuPont's portfolio of water technologies, including IntegraTec and Inge ultrafiltration modules, AmberLite ion exchange resins, and FilmTec reverse osmosis and nanofiltration elements, within a single integrated digital ecosystem, helping municipalities and industrial water treatment while supporting global sustainability goals.

DD’s shares have slumped 40.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 5.1% decline.



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DD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CRS and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 81% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. ASM’s shares have gained 45.8% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.