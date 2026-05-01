DCI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Donaldson Co. Inc. (Symbol: DCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.07, changing hands as low as $85.94 per share. Donaldson Co. Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCI's low point in its 52 week range is $65.72 per share, with $112.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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