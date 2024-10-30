Dayforce reports Q3 adjusted EPS 47c, consensus 43c

Reports Q3 revenue $440M, consensus $428.31M. “Our dedicated team achieved excellent results in the third quarter, positioning us to finish 2024 with strength,” said David Ossip, Chair and CEO of Dayforce (DAY). “Dayforce recurring revenue grew 19% year-over-year, and year-to-date cash flows from operating activities were up 54%, underscoring our ability to both grow and generate profits at scale. We continue to see organizations across the globe realize greater value as they simplify their people operations with the all-in-one Dayforce platform In the third quarter, we repurchased approximately $30 million worth of shares under our $500 million share repurchase program that we launched last quarter highlighting our progress in enhancing our overall profit profile and the flexibility of our cash-generative business model,” said Jeremy Johnson, CFO of Dayforce. “Looking forward, we are excited to meet many of our investors in-person at our inaugural Investor Day alongside our Dayforce Discover conference in Las Vegas where we will outline our strategy for future growth.”

