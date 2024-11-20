Day One Biopharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Transition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Samuel Blackman, co-founder of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, plans to retire as Head of Research & Development by the end of 2024, transitioning to a strategic advisor role. His departure marks a significant leadership change as the company searches for his successor, acknowledging his pivotal contributions since its inception.

