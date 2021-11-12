DAX Struggles For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Friday after an indecisive session on Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark DAX was up 2 points at 16,085 after closing marginally higher the previous day.

Deutsche Wohnen SE shares rose half a percent. The property firm has reaffirmed its earnings guidance for the current fiscal after posting a rise in its Funds From Operations for the nine-month period ended in September.

Steelmaker Salzgitter Group slumped 6 percent despite reaffirming its 2021 guidance.

Knorr-Bremse fell more than 2 percent. After delivering a strong performance for the nine-month of fiscal 2021, the company said it expects revenues to be in the range of 6.60 billion euros - 6.80 billion euros for fiscal year 2021, compared to the prior outlook of 6.50 billion euros - 6.90 billion euros.

Telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom added 1.6 percent after raising EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2021.

