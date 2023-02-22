DAX Slips On US Rate Worries

(RTTNews) - German stocks opened lower on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session as investors waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes due later today to gauge the central bank's rate-hiking path going ahead.

The dollar edged lower in early European trade while the German 10-year Bund yield rose slightly after short-term Treasury yields jumped to new multiyear highs on Tuesday amid bets for higher-for-longer U.S. interest rates this year.

The benchmark DAX slipped 58 points, or 0.4 percent, to 15,339 after losing half a percent in the previous session.

Healthcare firm Fresenius Medical Care jumped 7 percent after reporting a rise in revenue for the fourth quarter.

Fresenius lost 6 percent after flagging a fall in this year's operating profit, citing cost pressures and labour shortages.

