Markets

DAX Slides As Tech And Retail Stocks Slump

June 26, 2026 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks were sharply lower on Friday as technology stocks fell on signs of rising memory costs.

The benchmark DAX was down 231 points, or 0.93 percent, at 24,763 after rallying 1 percent in the previous session. Semiconductor companies were moving lower, with Infineon Technologies tumbling 3.6 percent amid uncertainty surrounding the global technology sector.

Automakers BMW and Mercedes Benz fell around 1 percent each as investors assessed the potential implications of higher memory chip costs on the industry.

Online fashion retailer Zalando plunged 5.2 percent after Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, launched an investigation into the company's 2025 financial statements, alleging that a transaction related to the acquisitions of About You might have been omitted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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