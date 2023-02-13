DAX Sees Modest Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and economic growth.

Traders will monitor U.S. consumer price inflation data and retail sales figures due this week for a better understanding of how the Federal Reserve would pull off a soft landing.

The benchmark DAX was up 35 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,343 after losing 1.4 percent on Friday.

Asian markets ended broadly lower earlier in the day, while U.S. stock futures were down after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their worst week in nearly two months.

The euro traded lower against the dollar for a second straight session, hitting five-week lows amid a widening policy gap between Europe and the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.