Markets

DAX Rises To New Record High; Strong Factory Orders Data Lifts Sentiment

July 06, 2026 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - German stocks moved higher on Monday, lifting the benchmark DAX to a new record high, as strong factory orders data, and expectations of strong earnings updates and easing inflation concerns aided sentiment.

The DAX, which rose to a new high of 25,902.91, was up 47.74 points or 0.18% at 25,845.22 around noon.

Scout24, up 2.75%, was the top gainer in the benchmark index. SAP and Deutsche Boerse moved up nearly 2% over their previous closing levels.

Rheinmetall, Adidas, Fresenius, Zalando, Hannover RE, Beiersdorf and Munich RE gained 1%-1.8%. Vonovia, Siemens Healthineers, Daimler Truck Holding, Symrise, Deutsche Telekom, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Fresenius Medical Care, Commerzbank and BMW also moved higher.

Among the losers, Infineon Technologies shed nearly 2%. Hochtief drifted down 1.7% and Continental dropped 1.4%, while Siemens Energy, Siemens, RWE and Merck lost 0.4%-1%.

Germany's factory orders rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in May, expanding 1.9% on a monthly basis, in contrast to the revised 3.2% drop in April, data from Destatis showed. Orders were forecast to grow 1.1%.

Excluding large scale orders, new orders increased 1% from the previous month.

Germany's construction sector continued to contract in June albeit at a slower pace, purchasing managers' survey data from S&P Global showed.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index posted 44.8 in June, up from 42.4 in the previous month. This was the highest score since March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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