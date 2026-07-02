Markets

DAX Up Nearly 0.5%; Bayer Up Sharply

July 02, 2026 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The German market gained in strength on Thursday, in line with other major markets in Europe, as easing concerns about inflation and interest rates helped lift investor sentiment.

Investors looked ahead to the crucial U.S. non-farm payroll data due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 109.09 points or 0.44% at 25,178.20 nearly half an bour before noon.

Bayer climbed nearly 5.5% after an announcement that it was consolidating its U.S. Roundup business into a new unit.

Vonovia moved up 4%. Continental and Deutsche Bank gained 3.7% and 3.6%, respectively.

Volkswagen rallied 2.7%, while Deutsche Bourse, BMW, Rheinmetall, Beiersdorf, Deutsche Post, E.ON, Merck and Brenntag gained 1.3%-2%.

Munich RE, Symrise, Gea Group, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler Truck Holding, Allianz, Henkel, BASF and Commerzbank also moved higher.

Infineon Technologies shed 2.8%. Siemens Energy drifted down 2.2%, while Siemens Healthineers, SAP, RWE, Hotchtief and Siemens lost 0.6%-1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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