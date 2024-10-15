DAX Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly higher on Tuesday and the euro remained fragile amid bets that the European Central Bank will deliver another interest rate cut at a policy meeting due Thursday.

German ZEW economic confidence survey data and euro area industrial production data are due later in the day.

The German economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 10.2 in October from 3.6 in September.

Industrial output in the euro area is expected to grow 1.8 percent on month in August, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in July.

The benchmark DAX was up 51 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,560 after climbing 0.7 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Deutsche Bank dropped 2 percent after reports of the sale of some 16 million shares in the bank priced at 16.01 euros ($17.43) per share.

