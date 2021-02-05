Markets

DAX Little Changed On Weak Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed on Friday as weak industrial orders data dented hopes for a gradual economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 14,046 after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Aurubis shares fell nearly 3 percent. The non-ferrous metals provider backed its FY21 EBT view after reporting a rise in first-quarter consolidated net income.

German factory orders declined more than expected in December, data from Destatis revealed today.

Orders were down 1.9 percent on month, reversing a 2.7 percent rise in November. Domestic orders decreased 0.9 percent and foreign orders declined 2.6 percent in December. Excluding major orders, real new orders in manufacturing were 2.0 percent lower than in the previous month.

On a yearly basis, industrial orders growth eased to 6.4 percent from 6.7 percent in the previous month.

