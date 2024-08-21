News & Insights

DAX Inches Higher Ahead Of US Payroll Revisions

August 21, 2024 — 04:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded higher on Wednesday amid little corporate or economic news.

Across the Atlantic, traders eye the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes and preliminary revisions to U.S. labor data for clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.

The dollar dipped against major currencies, tracking overnight declines in U.S. Treasury yields as investors brace for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday.

Experts anticipate Powell will hint at a 25-bps rate cut in September, but caution that decisions will remain data-dependent.

The benchmark DAX was up 47 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,405 after declining 0.4 percent the previous day.

