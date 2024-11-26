News & Insights

DAX Falls As Automakers Decline On Tariff Concerns

November 26, 2024 — 03:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell notably on Tuesday, with automakers suffering heavy losses after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump vowed additional tariffs on China as well as U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico, raising fears of a renewed trade war.

Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen were down 2-3 percent while the benchmark DAX was down 125 points, or 0.6 percent, at 19,280 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Eurozone government bond yields rose slightly ahead of upcoming inflation data that may influence the European Central Bank's policy direction.

Heightened geopolitical tensions and rising political tensions over the French budget also added to the economic uncertainties.

