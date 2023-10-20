News & Insights

DAX Extends Losses As Risk Aversion Intensifies

October 20, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell notably on Friday, reflecting a risk-averse environment amid concerns over rising bond yields and the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's cautious comments on interest rates and President Joe Biden announcement that he would ask Congress for funding to aid Israel.

Israeli defense minister has ordered ground troops to prepare to see Gaza "from the inside", though he didn't indicate when the ground assault would begin.

The benchmark DAX was down 108 points, or 0.7 percent, at 14,936 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.

