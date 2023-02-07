Markets

DAX Edges Lower On Interest-rate Concerns

February 07, 2023 — 03:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Tuesday as investors fretted about the impact of higher interest rates on economic growth.

The benchmark DAX was down 48 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,298 after losing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Software provider TeamViewer soared 13 percent after it launched a share buyback and announced it is eyeing double digit growth in 2023.

Drug discovery and development firm Evotec SE fell 1.5 percent after its Supervisory Board appointed Laetitia Rouxel as new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board effective 1 April 2023.

Siemens Energy declined 2.4 percent after its first-quarter net loss more than doubled.

Asian stocks ended mixed earlier today while U.S. equity futures fluctuated ahead of Fed Chair's Jerome Powell's speech due later in the day.

