DAX Edges Higher In Cautious Trade Ahead Of US Jobs Data

November 01, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Friday ahead of the release of U.S. non-farm payroll report later in the day and next week's U.S. presidential election.

The benchmark DAX was up 60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,138 after losing 0.9 percent in the previous session.

In corporate news, Siemens rose about 1 percent on reports that the conglomerate is eyeing more acquisitions after its $10.6 billion purchase of U.S. industrial software company Altair.

Shares of Fielmann Group AG, an eyewear company, slumped 7.6 percent despite posting a rise in sales for the nine-month period and reaffirming its annual sales outlook.

Technology stocks such as SAP and Infineon Technologies were little changed.

