DAX Edges Higher Ahead Of Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday as nationwide unrest in China over COVID curbs eased and the country said it would bolster vaccination among its senior citizens, a move regarded by health experts as crucial to reopening the world's second-largest economy.

In economic releases, German inflation data for November and final November consumer confidence data for the euro zone are expected later in the session.

The benchmark DAX was up 41 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,424 after losing 1.1 percent in the previous session.

Brenntag SE shares rose over 1 percent. The chemicals distributor confirmed a Bloomberg News report that it's mulling the acquisition of U.S. distributor Univar Solutions Inc.

