News & Insights

Markets

DAX Dips As Factory Orders Slump

October 07, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Monday after official data showed Germany's factory orders declined at a faster-than-expected pace in August.

According to preliminary figures from data Destatis, incoming new orders contracted 5.8 percent on a monthly basis in August, reversing July's upwardly revised 3.9 percent expansion. Orders were expected to fall 1.9 percent.

Further, this was the steepest decline since January, when orders had fallen 10.9 percent. Excluding large orders, new orders dropped 3.4 percent from July.

On a yearly basis, new orders declined 3.9 percent, in contrast to the 4.6 percent increase in the prior month.

The benchmark DAX was down 63 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,057 after climbing 0.6 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, Heidelberg Materials rose 1.2 percent after a report that India's Adani Group has entered into talks to acquire its India cement operations in a deal that could be worth about $1.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.